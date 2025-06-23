5,784 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

