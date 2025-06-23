900 Shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Purchased by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,571,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $447.28 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $535.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.98 and its 200 day moving average is $457.76. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
