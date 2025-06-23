Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Down 23.3% – Time to Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 4,205,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 1,029,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Active Energy Group Stock Down 23.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of £893,269.14, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

About Active Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.