Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 621.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $128.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

