Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 621.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $128.63 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

