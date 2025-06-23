Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 178.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LOW opened at $212.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.