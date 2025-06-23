Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 11,036 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 11.6%

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

