Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 9,046 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 625,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,562,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 3.4%

OMFL stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.