Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 680 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price target (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price target (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.95.
Intuit Stock Up 0.8%
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $761.14 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $682.89 and a 200 day moving average of $634.33. The firm has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,158 shares of company stock valued at $202,989,194 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
