Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.