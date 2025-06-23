Advisor Resource Council Invests $460,000 in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $63.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.