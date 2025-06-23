Advisor Resource Council Makes New $511,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,909,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,360,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $82.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

