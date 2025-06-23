Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SLB opened at $35.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

