Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 3,361 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.