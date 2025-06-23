Advisor Resource Council Takes $357,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

