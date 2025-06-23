Advisor Resource Council Takes $523,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VOOG stock opened at $377.56 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $386.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.45 and a 200 day moving average of $360.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.