Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ABG opened at $237.63 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.