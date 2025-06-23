Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BAR stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.