Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $137.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

