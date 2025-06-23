Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

