Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $309.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.18 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $317.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

