Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 65.8% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 52,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9%

Alphabet stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

