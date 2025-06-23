Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 297.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

