Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.