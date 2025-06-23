ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.16% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 47,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

