Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 38,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 254,428 shares in the company, valued at $10,248,359.84. This represents a 17.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,730 and have sold 147,272 shares valued at $6,322,139.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $45.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -131.40 and a beta of 0.55. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

