AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $10,030,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,801.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,698.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,526.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,912 shares of company stock valued at $136,901,262. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

