Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,964 Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,964 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $663,769.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This represents a 39.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 6.7%

NYSE:CNR opened at $69.82 on Monday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

