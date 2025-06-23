Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

