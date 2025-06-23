Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $137.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.