Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

