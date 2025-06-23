Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $173.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

