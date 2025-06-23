Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.