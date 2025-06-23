Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:NOC opened at $497.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.35 and its 200-day moving average is $482.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $422.69 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

