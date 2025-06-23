Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.67. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

