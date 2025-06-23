Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $195.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

