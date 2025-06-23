Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5%

BABA opened at $112.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

