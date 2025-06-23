Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

