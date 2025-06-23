Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FDS opened at $422.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

