Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $225.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.