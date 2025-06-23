Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $138.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.24.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

