Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Workday by 28.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 252.0% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 18.9% in the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.83. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,762 shares of company stock worth $41,995,382. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.