Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in HP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.16 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

