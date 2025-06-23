Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 479,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 111,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.