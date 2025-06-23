Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $243.54 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.82.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

