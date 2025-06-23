Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,916,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,410,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,213,000 after buying an additional 207,966 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,527,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,818,000 after buying an additional 102,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Baidu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,262,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.