Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

BAX stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -61.82%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

