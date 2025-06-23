Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 967,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 411,282 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

