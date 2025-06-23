Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

CommVault Systems, NetApp, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CommVault Systems stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $117.81 and a 1-year high of $192.01. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. 424,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. 95,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,611. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Featured Articles