Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $208.27. 5,983,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,800,155. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.36. The company has a market cap of $582.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 17,992,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,262,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 6.08.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 13,287,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,659,893. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

